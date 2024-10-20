Network Automation Global Market 2024 To Reach $22.7 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 25.6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The network automation market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from the market is projected to grow from $7.33 billion in 2023 to $9.11 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.3%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to several factors, including increased data traffic, a demand for operational efficiency, cost reduction initiatives, vendor-agnostic solutions, and heightened network complexity.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Network Automation Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The network automation market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching by 2028, the market is expected to reach $22.7 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.6%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be attributed to several factors, including a focus on self-healing networks, the adoption of zero trust security models, the use of containerization and microservices, the rise of network-as-a-service (NaaS) models, and compliance with regulatory requirements.

Growth Driver Of The Network Automation Market

The rising adoption of cloud-based services is fueling the growth of the network automation market. Network automation creates a consistent infrastructure and operations while minimizing labor costs and enhancing productivity and operational efficiency. Cloud-based applications and tools necessitate an automated platform to ensure smooth deployment and operation, including aspects like lifecycle management and policy-based distribution.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Network Automation Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Cisco Systems Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., NetBrain Technologies Inc., Forward Networks Inc., SolarWinds Inc., Apstra Inc., BlueCat Networks Inc., Entuity Ltd., Veriflow Systems Inc., Riverbed Technology Inc., Itential LLC, Volta Networks Inc., Sedona Systems Ltd., Kentik Inc., NetYCE B. V., Versa Networks Inc., AppViewX Inc., 128 Technology Inc., Anuta Networks Inc., IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Fujitsu Limited, Network Automation Inc., Micro Focus International PLC, Arista Networks Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., BMC Software Inc., VMware Inc., SaltStack Inc., BackBox Software Ltd., HCL Technologies Limited, Red Hat Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Intraway Corporation.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Network Automation Market Size?

Key players in the network automation industry are pursuing strategic partnerships to deliver essential network automation services to individuals, businesses, and governments. These partnerships involve leveraging each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and drive success.

How Is The Global Network Automation Market Segmented?

1) By Solution Type: Network Automation Tools, SD-WAN and Network Virtualization, Intent-based Networking

2) By Component: Solution, Services

3) By Deployment Mode: On-premises, Cloud

4) By Industry Vertical: IT & Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Education, Other Industry Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Network Automation Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Network Automation Market Definition

Network automation refers to software that automates the provisioning and management of networks and security to maximize efficiency and functionality. This software predicts the most effective ways to map, configure, provision, and manage networks, enhancing the speed of application development by automating network and security provisioning management.

Network Automation Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global network automation market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Network Automation Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on network automation market size, network automation market drivers and trends, network automation market major players and network automation market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

