Manufacturing Execution System Global Market 2024 To Reach $24.52 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 11.6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Manufacturing Execution System Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Manufacturing Execution System Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The manufacturing execution system market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from the market is projected to grow from $14.25 billion in 2023 to $15.81 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. This growth during the historic period can be linked to the increasing demand for operational efficiency, the need for compliance and quality management, the adoption of lean manufacturing practices, the emphasis on quality control and traceability, and efforts to enhance workforce productivity.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Manufacturing Execution System Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The manufacturing execution system market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching the market is expected to reach $24.52 billion by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as the implementation of advanced analytics and predictive maintenance, enhanced supply chain resilience, optimization of energy efficiency, the shift towards paperless manufacturing operations, adherence to regulatory compliance and reporting, and improved supply chain integration and visibility.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Manufacturing Execution System Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Manufacturing Execution System Market

The rising demand for mass production and a connected supply chain to support the growing population is anticipated to drive the manufacturing execution system market. Companies are increasingly investing in advanced software and AI-based solutions to address the rapidly expanding requirements for mass production and interconnected supply chains.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Manufacturing Execution System Market Share?

Key players in the market include ABB Ltd.,AVEVA Group plc, Dassault Systèmes, Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc.,Siemens AG,Schneider Electric SE,Dassault Systèmes,Emerson Electric Co.,General Electric Company,Honeywell International Inc.,Werum IT Solutions,Parsec Automation Corp.,PTC Inc.,Yokogawa Electric Corporation,SAP SE,Schneider Electric SE,Lighthouse Systems,Critical Manufacturing,Cogiscan Inc.,Andea Solutions,Plex Systems Inc.,Sanmina Corporation,Applied Materials Inc.,L&T Technology Services,ATS Global B. V.,MPDV Mikrolab GmbH,CIMON Inc.,Prolink Technologies,Aegis Industrial Software Corporation.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Manufacturing Execution System Market Growth?

A manufacturing execution system (MES) is a dynamic software solution that oversees, tracks, documents, and manages the entire manufacturing process, from raw materials to the final product. It serves as an intermediary layer between enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and process control systems, providing data to decision-makers to facilitate efficient and optimized production activities.

How Is The Global Manufacturing Execution System Market Segmented?

1) By Offering: Software, Services

2) By Deployment: On-premise, On-demand, Hybrid

3) By Organization Size: Small and Medium Size Enterprise, Large Enterprise

4) By Process Industry: Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Pharmaceutical & Life Sciences, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Management, Other Process Industries

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Manufacturing Execution System Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Manufacturing Execution System Market Definition

A manufacturing execution system (MES) is a dynamic software solution that oversees, tracks, documents, and manages the entire manufacturing process, from raw materials to the final product. It serves as an intermediary layer between enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and process control systems, providing data to decision-makers to facilitate efficient and optimized production activities.

Manufacturing Execution System Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global manufacturing execution system market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Manufacturing Execution System Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on manufacturing execution system market size, manufacturing execution system market drivers and trends, manufacturing execution system market major players and manufacturing execution system market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Manufacturing Analytics Global Market Report 2024



Manufacturing Execution System Global Market Report 2024



Industrial Automation Global Market Report 2024



What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.