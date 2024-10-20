Delhi Bomb Blast News: Telegram Channel 'Justice League India' Under Scrutiny After Rohini CRPF School Explosion
Date
10/20/2024 9:00:17 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi Police write to Telegram Messenger, seeking details on Telegram channel 'Justice League India'. After the blast outside CRPF School in Prashant Vihar, Rohini yesterday, a post on the incident along with the CCTV footage of the blast was shared on the channel. The Police are seeking information from other social media platforms also. Telegram has yet to respond to the Delhi Police. Investigation is underway, no organisation's name has come to light yet in connection with the blast. All angles are being investigated: Delhi Police Sources
