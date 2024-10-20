Managed Security Services Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Managed Security Services Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The managed security services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from the market is projected to grow from $29.9 billion in 2023 to $34.59 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to several factors, including an increased focus on identity and access management, the demand for cost-effective security solutions, regulatory compliance requirements, endpoint security management, and a heightened emphasis on mitigating insider threats.

The managed security services market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching the market is expected to reach $60.96 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%. The growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as regulatory evolution, the expansion of managed detection and response services, and the need for critical infrastructure protection.

Growth Driver Of The Managed Security Services Market

The increasing frequency of security breaches is anticipated to drive the growth of the managed security services market in the future. A security breach is defined as any incident that leads to unauthorized access to computer data, applications, networks, or devices. Managed security services involve the monitoring and management of security systems and devices, so as the number of security breaches rises, the demand for these services is expected to grow accordingly.

Key players in the market include International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, Secureworks Inc., BT Managed Security Solutions, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Wipro Limited, Accenture plc, Symantec Corporation, DXC Technology Company, Lumen Tech Inc., BAE Systems plc, Nuspire, Fujitsu Limited, Intel Corporation, HCL Technologies Limited, Trustwave Holdings Inc., Hewlett-Packard Development Company L. P., Fortinet Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Capgemini SE, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Infosys Limited, Orange S. A., Foresite MSP LLC, Herjavec Group, NTT Europe Ltd., Armor Defense Inc., Nortek Security & Control LLC

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Managed Security Services Market Size?

Key companies in the managed security services sector are concentrating on launching innovative products to maintain their market position. Managed security services (MSS) encompass cybersecurity offerings provided by third-party vendors to monitor, manage, and respond to security threats and incidents for organizations.

How Is The Global Managed Security Services Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Network Security, Terminal Security, Application Security, Cloud Security

2) By Deployment Type: On-Premise, Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

4) By Application: Intrusion Detection and Prevention, Threat Prevention, Distributed Denial of Services, Firewall Management, End-Point Security, Risk Assesme

5) By End User: BFSI, Government and Defense, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences, IT and Telecom, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Managed Security Services Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Managed Security Services Market Definition

Managed security services are proactive security solutions offered by third-party vendors, tailored to meet the specific needs and evolving security landscape of an organization.

Managed Security Services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global managed security services market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Managed Security Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on managed security services market size, managed security services market drivers and trends and managed security services market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

