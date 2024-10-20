Iot Telecom Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IoT Services Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

IoT Telecom Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The iot telecom services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from the market is expected to grow from $18.76 billion in 2023 to $25.79 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.5%. This growth in the past can be attributed to the rapid increase in connected devices, rising demand for real-time data analytics, the introduction of 4G/LTE networks, the growing adoption of smart city initiatives, and the expansion of industrial IoT applications.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global IoT Telecom Services Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The iot telecom services market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching the market is projected to reach $82.26 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.6%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the deployment of 5G networks, the expansion of edge computing capabilities, increasing demand for low latency and high bandwidth, the continued growth of IoT across various industries, and the need for cost-effective and efficient telecom services.

Growth Driver Of The IoT Telecom Services Market

The increasing number of connected cars is expected to drive the growth of the IoT telecom services market in the future. These vehicles are equipped with advanced communication and information technology systems, allowing them to connect to the internet, other vehicles, and external infrastructure. Connected cars require dependable and uninterrupted connectivity, particularly in safety-critical situations like collision avoidance and emergency assistance. Additionally, fleet management applications, such as real-time tracking, maintenance, and logistics, depend on IoT telecom services for smooth and efficient operations.

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The IoT Telecom Services Market Share ?

Key players in the market include AT&T Intellectual Property, Verizon Communications Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Aeris Communications, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, PTC Inc., MongoDB Inc., Spectrum Enterprise, Samsara Networks Inc., Sierra Wireless Inc., GE Digital LLC, Telit Communications plc, Bosch IoT Sensor Company, SAP SE, Andersen Inc., ScienceSoft USA Corporation, Vention Inc., Altoros Americas LLC, Oxagile LLC, SumatoSoft LLC, Innowise Group LLC, Style Lab IoT Software Company, HQ Software Industrial IoT Company, ARM IoT Security Company, Siemens IoT Analytics Company

What Are The Dominant Trends In IoT Telecom Services Market Growth ?

Leading companies in the IoT telecom services market are focusing on developing new IoT enterprise solutions to gain a competitive advantage. These solutions involve innovative technologies and services that utilize the Internet of Things (IoT) to improve business operations, increase efficiency, and support better decision-making within large organizations.

How Is The Global IoT Telecom Services Market Segmented?

1) By Service Type: Business Consulting Services, Device And Application Management Services, Installation And Integration Services, IoT Billing And Subscription Management, M2M Billing Management

2) By Connectivity: Cellular Technologies, LPWAN, NB-IoT, Radio Frequency-Based

3) By Network Management Solution: Network Performance Monitoring And Optimization, Network Traffic Management, Network Security Management

4) By Application: Smart Building And Home Automation, Capillary Networks Management, Industrial Manufacturing And Automation, Energy And Utilities, Smart Healthcare, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The IoT Telecom Services Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

IoT Telecom Services Market Definition

IoT telecom services involve asset management and remote monitoring systems, which are among the key application areas. Telecom companies use these services to connect various physical assets to the cloud, enabling remote monitoring of operations, performing firmware updates, troubleshooting issues, and tracking inventory. This allows them to manage and oversee their assets from a distance.

IoT Telecom Services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global iot telecom services market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The IoT Telecom Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on iot telecom services market size, iot telecom services market drivers and trends, iot telecom services market major players and iot telecom services market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

