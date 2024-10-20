October 20-26 Economic Calendar: Key Data Releases To Monitor For The Week
Date
10/20/2024 3:16:04 PM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The upcoming week, from October 20 to October 26, promises to be significant for investors and economists alike.
With key economic indicators set to be released in Brazil, China, the United States, the Eurozone, and other major economies, market participants will be keenly observing the data for insights into global economic trends.
In Brazil, the BCB Focus Market Readout will kick off the week, providing crucial insights into economic forecasts. The BRICS Summit , spanning several days, will be closely watched for any significant policy announcements impacting the global economy.
Midweek, Brazil's Mid-Month CPI figures will shed light on the country's inflation trends. The week concludes with the FGV Consumer Confidence report, offering insights into consumer sentiment in Brazil.
Meanwhile, the United States will release a series of important data, including the US Leading Index, Richmond Manufacturing Index, Existing Home Sales, Durable Goods Orders, and the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index-vital gauges of economic activity and consumer confidence.
The Eurozone contributes with multiple events, such as the Manufacturing PMIs and the German Ifo Business Climate Index, offering insights into business sentiment across the region.
Economic Calendar for the Week October 20-26
Monday, October 21
Brazil
United States
8:25 AM – BCB Focus Market Readout
3:00 PM: Weekly Trade Balance (Oct)
3:00 PM: Formal Job Creation (Oct)
Eurozone
9:55 AM – Fed Logan Speaks
11:00 AM – US Leading Index (MoM) (Sep)
2:00 PM – FOMC Member Kashkari Speaks
Tuesday, October 22
Brazil
United States
3:00 AM – German PPI (MoM) (Sep)
Eurozone
11:00 AM – Richmond Manufacturing Index (Oct)
United Kingdom
11:00 AM – ECB President Lagarde Speaks
Wednesday, October 23
Brazil
Canada
10:25 AM – BoE Governor Bailey Speaks
United States
10:45 AM – Bank of Canada Interest Rate Decision
South Africa
11:00 AM – Existing Home Sales (Sep)
2:00 PM – Beige Book
Thursday, October 24
Brazil
5:00 AM – CPI (YoY) (Sep)
United States
8:00 AM – Mid-Month CPI (MoM) (Oct)
10:30 AM – Federal Tax Revenue (Sep)
Eurozone
9:30 AM – Initial Jobless Claims
10:45 AM – Manufacturing PMI (Oct)
United Kingdom
5:00 AM – Manufacturing PMI (Oct)
Friday, October 25
Brazil
5:30 AM – Manufacturing PMI (Oct)
United States
8:00 AM – FGV Consumer Confidence (Oct)
Eurozone
9:30 AM – Durable Goods Orders (MoM) (Sep)
11:00 AM – Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Oct)
5:00 AM – German Ifo Business Climate Index (Oct)
MENAFN20102024007421016031ID1108799852
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.