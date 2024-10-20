عربي


October 20-26 Economic Calendar: Key Data Releases To Monitor For The Week


10/20/2024 3:16:04 PM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The upcoming week, from October 20 to October 26, promises to be significant for investors and economists alike.

With key economic indicators set to be released in Brazil, China, the United States, the Eurozone, and other major economies, market participants will be keenly observing the data for insights into global economic trends.

In Brazil, the BCB Focus Market Readout will kick off the week, providing crucial insights into economic forecasts. The BRICS Summit , spanning several days, will be closely watched for any significant policy announcements impacting the global economy.

Midweek, Brazil's Mid-Month CPI figures will shed light on the country's inflation trends. The week concludes with the FGV Consumer Confidence report, offering insights into consumer sentiment in Brazil.



Meanwhile, the United States will release a series of important data, including the US Leading Index, Richmond Manufacturing Index, Existing Home Sales, Durable Goods Orders, and the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index-vital gauges of economic activity and consumer confidence.

The Eurozone contributes with multiple events, such as the Manufacturing PMIs and the German Ifo Business Climate Index, offering insights into business sentiment across the region.
Economic Calendar for the Week October 20-26
Monday, October 21
Brazil


  • 8:25 AM – BCB Focus Market Readout
  • 3:00 PM: Weekly Trade Balance (Oct)
  • 3:00 PM: Formal Job Creation (Oct)

United States

  • 9:55 AM – Fed Logan Speaks
  • 11:00 AM – US Leading Index (MoM) (Sep)
  • 2:00 PM – FOMC Member Kashkari Speaks

Eurozone

  • 3:00 AM – German PPI (MoM) (Sep)

Tuesday, October 22
Brazil

  • All Day – BRICS Summit

United States

  • 11:00 AM – Richmond Manufacturing Index (Oct)

Eurozone

  • 11:00 AM – ECB President Lagarde Speaks

United Kingdom

  • 10:25 AM – BoE Governor Bailey Speaks

Wednesday, October 23
Brazil

  • All Day – BRICS Summit

Canada

  • 10:45 AM – Bank of Canada Interest Rate Decision

United States

  • 11:00 AM – Existing Home Sales (Sep)
  • 2:00 PM – Beige Book

South Africa

  • 5:00 AM – CPI (YoY) (Sep)

Thursday, October 24
Brazil

  • 8:00 AM – Mid-Month CPI (MoM) (Oct)
  • 10:30 AM – Federal Tax Revenue (Sep)

United States

  • 9:30 AM – Initial Jobless Claims
  • 10:45 AM – Manufacturing PMI (Oct)

Eurozone

  • 5:00 AM – Manufacturing PMI (Oct)

United Kingdom

  • 5:30 AM – Manufacturing PMI (Oct)

Friday, October 25
Brazil

  • 8:00 AM – FGV Consumer Confidence (Oct)

United States

  • 9:30 AM – Durable Goods Orders (MoM) (Sep)
  • 11:00 AM – Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Oct)

Eurozone

  • 5:00 AM – German Ifo Business Climate Index (Oct)


The Rio Times

