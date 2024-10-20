Petrobras and Vale Forge Historic Partnership for Sustainable Fuel Solutions

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Petrobras and Vale, Brazil's two largest companies, have signed a groundbreaking agreement. The deal focuses on supplying products that enhance competitiveness and advance decarbonization efforts. This partnership marks Petrobras's first direct sale to a consumer, signaling a new era in corporate collaboration.



The agreement centers on the use of Diesel R in Vale's vehicles. These include locomotives and off-road trucks, which are crucial to Vale's operations. Diesel R is Petrobras's innovative that combines derivatives with plant-based materials.



Magda Chambriard, Petrobras's president, and Gustavo Pimenta, Vale's CEO, attended the signing ceremony. Their presence underscored the significance of this partnership between industry giants. The collaboration aims to explore low-carbon business opportunities in various sectors.







The deal encompasses the evaluation of renewable diesel, natural gas, and bunker fuel. These fuels contain up to 24% renewable content, showcasing the companies' commitment to sustainability. Chambriard had hinted at this partnership earlier in the week during a press breakfast.



Vale has already begun using Diesel R in its operations. A locomotive running between Espírito Santo and Minas Gerais now uses this fuel. Additionally, a 214-ton off-road truck at the Fábrica Nova mine in Mariana Complex also runs on Diesel R.



Petrobras's Diesel B R5 boasts an impressive 18.3% sustainable content. This includes 5% renewable content from coprocessing and 14% biodiesel. The fuel represents a significant step towards greener energy solutions in heavy industry.



Both companies expressed enthusiasm about the partnership's potential. Chambriard highlighted Petrobras's commitment to developing greener fuels and decarbonizing their activities. Pimenta emphasized Vale's dedication to reducing emissions in their operations and for their clients.

This collaboration leverages Brazil's competitive advantage in renewable fuels. It demonstrates how industry leaders can work together to address climate challenges. The partnership sets a precedent for future collaborations in sustainable industrial practices.



Petrobras's pioneering work in renewable diesel development is noteworthy. Their patented Diesel R contains hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), making it chemically identical to mineral diesel. This innovation opens doors for increasing renewable content in future fuel formulations.



As Brazil's corporate giants join forces, they pave the way for a greener future. This partnership between Petrobras and Vale serves as a model for sustainable business practices worldwide.

