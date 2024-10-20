(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Oi (OIBR3), a major Brazilian telecommunications company, has signed a significant deal with American Tower Corporation (ATC). This agreement involves transferring selected towers and properties to ATC, valued at R$41 million ($7.5 million). The deal marks a crucial step in Oi's ongoing efforts to restructure its operations and settle debts.



Oi's struggles began in June 2016 when it filed for bankruptcy protection with debts of R$65.4 billion ($12.3 billion). Since then, the company has been working to restructure and streamline its operations.



The contract with American Tower outlines the transfer of 100% shares of a Special Purpose Entity (SPE) holding selected properties and tower infrastructure. This transfer serves as a debt-for-equity swap, settling part of Oi's debt to ATC, classified as a "Take or Pay without Guarantee - Option I" creditor in the judicial recovery plan.







Brazil's Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) approved the deal in September. However, its completion depends on approval from the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel). This could involve adapting Oi's fixed-line telephony concession contracts or obtaining prior consent from Anatel.



This agreement is part of Oi's broader strateg to reduce its debt burden. Similar negotiations are reportedly underway with other tower infrastructure companies like SBA and IHS, which also hold credits against Oi.

Oi's Strategic Move: Transferring Towers and Properties to American Tower

Despite these efforts, Oi still faces significant financial challenges. The company has approximately R$22 billion ($4.2 billion) in outstanding debts. To address this, Oi has been divesting various assets, including its mobile operations, submarine cable company, fiber optic company, and around 8,000 fixed telephone towers.







The road ahead for Oi remains challenging, with limited cash-generating assets. However, this deal with American Tower represents a significant milestone in Oi's restructuring journey. It demonstrates the company's commitment to settling debts and reshaping its business model.



As Oi continues its efforts to achieve financial stability, the telecommunications industry watches closely. The outcome of these strategic moves will likely influence the broader market dynamics in Brazil's telecom sector.

