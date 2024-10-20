IAEA To Resume Missions At Ukrainian Npps' Substations From Monday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This week, from October 21 to 27, the International Atomic Agency will continue its missions at high-voltage substations critical for nuclear safety.

"Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will continue missions next week at all key substations that are critical for power generation at nuclear power plants," the report reads.

It is noted that the visits of IAEA experts to the substations key for NPPs, during which they will assess the condition of the facilities and verify the consequences of Russian attacks, will take place alternately according to the schedule.

As reported, on September 12, the IAEA deployed its first mission to substations critical for the safety of nuclear power plants. At one of the substations, IAEA representatives recorded damage caused by Russian attacks.

Since autumn 2022, IAEA missions have been deployed at all nuclear power plants across Ukraine.