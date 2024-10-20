Army Foils Attempt By Drone To Infiltrate Into Kingdom - JAF
Date
10/20/2024 2:17:56 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - The Southern Military Zone on Sunday thwarted a smuggling attempt, involving a drone along its western frontier within its area of responsibility.
A military source from the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab army (JAF) said that "Border Guard forces in the Southern Military Zone, in coordination with military security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, successfully foiled a smuggling attempt using a drone that tried to cross the border."
The source noted that the rules of engagement were applied after detecting and tracking the drone, which was dealt with and brought down inside Jordanian territory.
The seized items were handed over to relevant authorities.
The source stressed that JAF remains committed to utilising their various capabilities and resources to prevent all forms of infiltration and smuggling, ensuring the security and stability of the Kingdom.
MENAFN20102024000028011005ID1108799546
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.