Army Foils Attempt By Drone To Infiltrate Into Kingdom - JAF

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Southern Military Zone on Sunday thwarted a smuggling attempt, involving a drone along its western frontier within its area of responsibility.

A military source from the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab (JAF) said that "Border Guard forces in the Southern Military Zone, in coordination with military security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, successfully foiled a smuggling attempt using a drone that tried to cross the border."

The source noted that the rules of engagement were applied after detecting and tracking the drone, which was dealt with and brought down inside Jordanian territory.

The seized items were handed over to relevant authorities.

The source stressed that JAF remains committed to utilising their various capabilities and resources to prevent all forms of infiltration and smuggling, ensuring the security and stability of the Kingdom.