(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Iranian doctors have successfully performed cornea transplantation using locally produced artificial corneas, according to Mahmoud Jabarvand, Chairman of Iran's Ophthalmology Association.

Jabarvand highlighted the efforts of Iranian scientists over the past five years to develop these artificial alternatives. He noted that in cases where patients suffer from stem cell degeneration affecting both eyes, native artificial corneas could be a viable solution when native stem cells cannot be used.

The development of the artificial corneas marks a significant advancement in ophthalmology, particularly for those with limited access to traditional corneal transplants.

Jabarvand also emphasised that Iranians receive affordable and accessible treatment from qualified specialists. This is reported by ParsToday , a partner of TV BRICS .