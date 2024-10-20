Egypt's FM Underscores Importance Of African Ties In Meeting With Parliamentarians

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Foreign and Minister of Emigration, Badr Abdelatty, met with members of the Egyptian House of Representatives' African Affairs Committee on Saturday. The meeting, led by Committee Chairperson Sharif El-Gebaly, aimed to strengthen cooperation with parliamentary committees and discuss foreign policy matters related to national interests.

During the meeting, Minister Abdelatty highlighted the importance of Egypt's robust relationship with the Egyptian Parliament and its committees. He emphasized that Egypt's relations with Africa are a cornerstone of its foreign policy and that the Egyptian government is committed to strengthening ties with countries across the continent.

He further outlined Egypt's position on key issues affecting Egypt's national security and the stability of the continent, including the situation in Sudan, the Horn of Africa, and the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

Abdelatty also discussed various visits he has undertaken to African countries, emphasizing efforts to enhance economic and trade relations.

He highlighted initiatives and programs implemented through the Egyptian Agency for Partnership for Development, the Cairo International Centre for Conflict Resolution and Peacekeeping, the establishment of a mechanism for investment in the Nile Basin, and an Egyptian export guarantee agency for Africa.

He also emphasized the significant presence of Egyptian companies in Africa, particularly in the field of infrastructure, and reiterated Egypt's commitment to fostering economic, commercial, and investment activities with African countries in the future.

The minister explained that Egypt's membership on the African Peace and Security Council from 2024-2026, and its presidency of the council in October, reflect Egypt's diplomatic activity on the continent and its desire to deepen partnerships with African nations, serving national interests and meeting the aspirations of friendly African states. In this regard, he welcomed the efforts of the House of Representatives to establish friendship groups with African parliaments to promote people-to-people cooperation.



