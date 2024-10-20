Cabinet Ratifies International Agreements, Freezes Customs Duty Reduction

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 20 (Petra) – The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Jafar Hassan, approved a series of key decisions on Saturday, including several agreements, a system of rights and benefits for military-insured persons under the 2024 Social Security Law and a freeze on a previous decision to reduce duties on certain goods.On international cooperation, the Cabinet ratified a technical cooperation agreement with Germany for 2024, focusing on vocational and technical training for women, job creation in the private sector, inclusion for small enterprises, and improving water management infrastructure.Furthermore, the Cabinet approved an agreement with Kenya to eliminate double taxation on income, reinforcing economic ties between the two countries and preventing tax evasion.As part of its economic measures, the Cabinet decided to freeze the reduction of customs duties for items in the 25 percent fee category, including food products, engineering and construction materials, and furniture.The reduction, initially slated to take effect in 2025, will now be delayed, though the lower rates introduced before 2022 will remain in place. This decision, based on an economic impact study by the Central Bank, seeks to support Jordan's industrial sector, boost competitiveness, and maintain financial resilience, particularly in light of pressures on the public treasury.The new system of rights and benefits for military-insured persons under the 2024 Social Security Law aims to equalize the rights and benefits for military personnel insured under the Social Security Law with those under the Military Retirement Law, particularly in areas such as healthcare and education. This move ensures that all members of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army and security services receive similar entitlements, aligning their benefits across different legal frameworks.Additionally, the Cabinet approved several administrative and economic measures, including a plan to improve Jordan's ranking in the Global Innovation Index as part of the Economic Modernization Vision 2023-2025.The Cabinet also approved the settlement of tax disputes for 38 companies and taxpayers in a bid to enhance tax compliance and support the national budget.