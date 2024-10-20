King Urges Ending Extremist Israeli Hostilities Against Palestinians

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, 20 October (Petra) -- King Abdullah II on Sunday stressed the need to put a stop to all extremist Israeli hostilities against Palestinians, warning that they could lead to a regional spillover of the conflict.During a meeting with a US delegation of the House's Committee on Appropriations, held at Al Husseiniya Palace and attended by His Royal Highness Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, His Majesty reiterated the need to reach an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon and to de-escalate the situation.The King warned of the repercussions of ongoing violations of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem and called for bolstering the humanitarian response in Gaza and ensuring the flow of medical and relief aid to the Strip.His Majesty warned of the grave consequences of the continuation of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, calling for maintaining support for international relief organizations to enable them to provide services and aid in the Strip.The meeting also touched on the Jordan-US strategic partnership and ways to bolster cooperation in various fields, with the King thanking the United States for its continued support for the Kingdom in vital sectors.Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh and US Ambassador to Jordan Yael Lempert attended the meeting.