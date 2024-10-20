Horror Israel Is Bringing On Northern Gaza Population Is Inhumane, Says FM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 20 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi said that "the horror Israel is bringing on the entire population of northern Gaza is inhumane.""It is pure evil and a war crime that humanity should not tolerate. This massacre should be faced with a decisive international action to stop it immediately, including through imposing an arms embargo and effective sanctions," Safadi said Sunday evening in a post on his official X account.Safadi added, "Israel is starving hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, bombing entire neighborhoods out of existence, burning displaced children in tents, and destroying hospitals. It is brutally terrorizing the whole population to push them out of their homeland. The Security Council and all members of the international community should not allow this barbaric crime to continue for one more minute.""Failure to stop this massacre is a shame on the whole international community. The Israeli government is continuing with its inhumane war crimes because the world is allowing it to. The impunity must end," Safadi emphasized.He further added that "Israeli occupation forces should not be allowed to burn any more Palestinian children alive, should not be allowed to commit any more murders, and destroy any more schools or hospitals.""There is no justification for the failure by the international community and its institutions to protect the innocent, stop the ethnic cleansing, implement international law, and ensure justice," the foreign minister concluded.