We Haven't Seen Stronger, Clearer Position In Defense Of Palestinian Cause Than Jordan's, Emphasizes Senate President

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 20 (Petra) -- "Jordan has always been the closest to Palestine and the Palestinian cause, supporting the struggle of the Palestinian people and their fight for freedom and independence," said Senate President Faisal Fayez."Anyone who denies Jordan and its Hashemite leadership's role in supporting the brothers, healing their wounds, providing them with all help and support, and defending their legitimate rights is ungrateful," Fayez said in a statement on Sunday."Today, we have not seen a stronger and clearer position than the positions of His Majesty King Abdullah II and the Jordanian people in defense of the Palestinian cause, the establishment of the Palestinian state, and stopping the brutal Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank," he said.Fayez explained that "the pure Jordanian blood, which watered the land of Palestine and the walls of Jerusalem and flowed in Latrun and Bab Al-Wad, is still dewy and a witness to the sacrifices of Jordanians, their Hashemite leadership, and our armed forces in defense of Palestine."He explained that Jordan, with its Hashemite leadership, its tribes, and its various social components and sects, has always been on the side of the Palestinian right and the first defender of the Palestinian cause."Since the beginning of the Palestinian revolution in 1936, many Jordanians volunteered to fight alongside their Palestinian brothers, and Jordanian tribes volunteered alongside the Jordan Armed Forces in the 1948 war in defense of Palestine," Fayez stressed.