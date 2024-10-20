Foreign Ministry Announces Evacuation Of 12 Jordanians From Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 20 (Petra) -- The of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates announced on Sunday that 12 Jordanians were evacuated from Lebanon via a Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) military aircraft.This is the eleventh aircraft that Jordan has used to aid the Lebanese people; it carried food and relief materials, medications, and medical supplies.The announcement was made in accordance with royal directives to ensure the safe return of Jordanian nationals to the Kingdom.According to Sufyan Al-Qudah, the ministry's spokesperson, this is the fifth plane used to evacuate Jordanian citizens who are living and present in Lebanon. To date, 114 Jordanians have been evacuated from Lebanon using RJAF planes; all of them registered for evacuation on the e-platform at the Jordanian Embassy in Lebanon.He added that the evacuation operations are part of the plan developed by the ministry in partnership with the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF)- Arab Army, security apparatus, the Ministry of Interior, and the National Center for Security and Crisis Management, with the aim of ensuring the safe return of Jordanians in Lebanon to the Kingdom, in light of the ongoing Israeli aggression against Lebanon.Al-Qudah added that since the beginning of August, 3,353 Jordanian citizens have arrived in the Kingdom from Lebanon through Queen Alia International Airport, in addition to the citizens who arrived by land through the Jaber Border Center.He noted that the Jordanian Embassy in Lebanon continues to provide assistance in evacuating Jordanian citizens from Lebanon by air, as well as securing their return by land to the Kingdom through Syria, and the embassy continues to follow up on the conditions of the Jordanian community there, stressing that all its members are fine and no injuries have been recorded among them.Al-Qudah renewed his call to Jordanian citizens who are in Lebanon and wish to leave the Lebanese territories to register immediately on the e-platform, through the following link: , and to contact the ministry or the Jordanian Embassy in Lebanon to request assistance around the clock through the following numbers: The hotline of the Jordanian Embassy in Beirut: 0096181699837, the Directorate of Operations and Consular Affairs at the Ministry: (00962799562903, 00962799562471 and 00962799562193), or via the email of the Directorate of Operations: ....