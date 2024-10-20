Hamad General Hospital To Be Modernised

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) is embarking on a major modernisation programme for Hamad General Hospital (HGH) which will see a comprehensive upgrade of systems and facilities.

HMC's Chief of Facilities Development, Hamad Nasser Abdulla al-Khalifa, said the renovation, expected to last a total of three years, will significantly enhance the patient experience. "For more than 40 years, Hamad General Hospital has played a major role in supporting the health of Qatar's population. The hospital has been the foundation of Qatar's hospital system, and now is the time for an upgrade of systems and facilities," al-Khalifa said.

"Phase one of the renovation work, which will concentrate on upgrading the two inpatient towers and the ground floor below the towers, will start in 2025. This renovation programme will deliver single rooms and advanced technical systems, and create modern environments that will all improve the care experience for patients following the essential work," added al-Khalifa.

In the coming months, the two inpatient towers will be vacated, and several outpatient clinics will be relocated to other hospitals, but Hamad General Hospital will continue to be the busiest hospital within HMC's network.

Medical Director of Hamad General Hospital, Dr. Muna al-Maslamani, said, "More than 370 beds remain open, covering medical, surgical, and critical care services as well as our Trauma and Emergency Center. Hamad General Hospital will also continue to operate the Bone and Joint Center, Pediatric Emergency Centers, and Fahad Bin Jassim Kidney Center."

I stress that throughout this process, Hamad General Hospital will continue to provide a wide and important range of specialist healthcare services to patients, Dr al-Maslamani said.

HMC's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Abdulla al-Ansari, explained that in recent years HMC has significantly expanded capacity across its network. "Since 2016, we have opened nine new hospitals. These include Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital, the second largest of HMC's hospitals, and the Medical Care and Research Center, both opened in the last two years. These two new HMC hospitals will be the main facilities receiving the relocated services. With this additional capacity available across the system, now is the perfect time to vacate patients from HGH and upgrade the jewel of HMC's hospital network."

Despite the closure of some beds at Hamad General Hospital, HMC's overall bed capacity is increasing. The opening of new beds and services at Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital, among other HMC facilities, ensures that patients continue to receive high-quality care without interruption.

MENAFN20102024000067011011ID1108799436