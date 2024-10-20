The Entreprenudist Podcast Presents: The Liquidity Event Sponsored By Insurance Claim HQ

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Liquidity Event

ShieldWolf Strongholds

The Black Entrepreneurship and Summit (B.E.A.T.S.)

Insurance Claim HQ

The Liquidity Event will take place at Maggiano's Little Italy, featuring a unique opportunity for business owners and investors to and learn.

- Randolph Love IIIJACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jacksonville, FL – October 24, 2024 – The Liquidity Event will take place at Maggiano's Little Italy, featuring a unique opportunity for business owners, investors, and decision-makers to network and learn. Sponsored by Insurance Claim HQ and ShieldWolf Strongholds , the event will include expert speakers such as T.R. Richardson, a government contracting specialist, and Randolph Love III, a financial strategist and founder of ShieldWolf Strongholds. Topics will cover franchising, government contracts, Index Universal Life (IUL) and tax-free retirement planning.Details:Date: October 24, 2024Time: 11:30 AM – 1:30 PMLocation: Maggiano's Little Italy, Jacksonville, FLFor registration, visit The Liquidity Event.

Randolph Love III

ShieldWolf Strongholds

+1 904-822-4262

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.