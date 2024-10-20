The Entreprenudist Podcast Presents: The Liquidity Event Sponsored By Insurance Claim HQ
The Liquidity Event
ShieldWolf Strongholds
The Black Entrepreneurship and technology Summit (B.E.A.T.S.)
Insurance Claim HQ
The Liquidity Event will take place at Maggiano's Little Italy, featuring a unique opportunity for business owners and investors to Network and learn.
It's not about how much up make. It's about how much you can legally keep.”
- Randolph Love IIIJACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jacksonville, FL – October 24, 2024 – The Liquidity Event will take place at Maggiano's Little Italy, featuring a unique opportunity for business owners, investors, and decision-makers to network and learn. Sponsored by Insurance Claim HQ and ShieldWolf Strongholds , the event will include expert speakers such as T.R. Richardson, a government contracting specialist, and Randolph Love III, a financial strategist and founder of ShieldWolf Strongholds. Topics will cover franchising, government contracts, Index Universal Life (IUL) and tax-free retirement planning.
Details:
Date: October 24, 2024
Time: 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM
Location: Maggiano's Little Italy, Jacksonville, FL
For registration, visit The Liquidity Event.
Randolph Love III
ShieldWolf Strongholds
+1 904-822-4262
