The Global Digital Asset & Cryptocurrency Association Announces Proposed Information Guidelines For Certain Tokens Made Available In The United States

The Global Digital Asset and Association (Global DCA), in collaboration with Global Blockchain Business Council (BGGC), The Digital Chamber and the Proof of Stake Alliance, today announced the Proposed Information Guidelines for Certain Tokens Made Available in the United States , a comprehensive, voluntary framework designed to enhance transparency and enable informed decision-making in the rapidly evolving digital asset market.

Prominent attorneys along with distinguished law and finance scholars leading in the fields of blockchain, digital assets and Web3, developed and proposed the Guidelines as members of an impartial Senior Steering Committee:



Chris Brummer – Professor of Law, Georgetown University, and Faculty Director, Georgetown's Institute of International Economic Law

Lewis R. Cohen – Partner and Co-Head of the CahillNXT practice, Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP

Patrick Daugherty – Partner and Head of Digital Assets Practice, Foley & Lardner LLP; Adjunct Professor of Law at Cornell and Northwestern

Daniel Davis – Partner and Co-Chair Financial Markets Regulation, Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP; Former General Counsel, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission

Zachary O. Fallon – Partner, Ketsal PLLC

Merritt B. Fox – Professor of Law & Director of the Program in Law and Economics of Capital Markets, Columbia Law School

Carol Goforth – Distinguished Professor of Law, University of Arkansas School of Law

Yuliya Guseva – Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School

Joel Hasbrouck – Kenneth G. Langone Professor of Business Administration and Professor of Finance, NYU Stern School of Business

Lilya Tessler – Partner & Head of FinTech and Blockchain Group, Sidley Austin LLP Yesha Yadav – Professor of Law, Vanderbilt University Law School

The Steering Committee was advised by the Advisory Committee composed of key industry stakeholders:



Rachel Barnett – Chief Legal Officer, IEX

Jason Civalleri – Product Counsel, Grayscale

William Costello – General Counsel, Gemini Trust Company

Robert Krugman – Chief Digital Officer, Broadridge

Ajay Mittal, CFA – Product Strategy, ConsenSys

Nilmini Rubin – Chief Policy Officer, Hedera

Craig Salm – Chief Legal Officer, Grayscale

Lee Schneider – General Counsel, Ava Labs Annemarie Tierney – Founder and Principal, Liquid Advisors

The proposed Guidelines focus on native distributed ledger technology (DLT) tokens and are informed by U.S. securities, commodities, and consumer protection regulations as well as industry best practice. The framework seeks to align with global standards, including the European Union's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), ensuring flexibility for the adoption within different regulatory regimes. Further, the Guidelines do not impose mandatory disclosures but instead provides a fit-for-purpose, comprehensive model that stakeholders may voluntarily adopt.

"Global DCA expresses its sincere gratitude to members of the Steering Committee and the Advisory Committee for their unwavering dedication and leadership in this groundbreaking effort. Your collective expertise, insights, and hard work were instrumental in shaping a framework that will enhance transparency and trust in the Web3 industry," said Renata Szkoda, the Chair of Global Digital Asset & Cryptocurrency Association.

The Guidelines are open for public comments from October 21, 2024 to January 31, 2025. Global DCA invites feedback from all interested stakeholders. Timely comments will be publicly available and considered by the Steering Committee for inclusion in the proposed Guidelines.

How to Submit Comments:

Interested parties can submit comments via email to: [email protected]

About the Global Digital Asset and Cryptocurrency Association

The

Global DCA

is a global leading trade association for the digital asset & cryptocurrency industry. It was established to guide the evolution of digital assets, cryptocurrencies, and the underlying blockchain technology within a regulatory framework designed to build public trust, foster market integrity, and maximize economic opportunity for all participants.

