Global Times: Fijian Minister Hails Fiji-China Cooperation Over The Past Decade, Reaffirms Adherence To One-China Principle

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiji and China have engaged in highly productive cooperation under China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), bringing tangible benefits to the Fijian people. Through joint efforts in infrastructure construction, the of clean technologies, and agricultural cooperation, China has provided strong support for Fiji's sustainable development, Ifereimi Vasu, Fiji's for iTaukei Affairs, Culture, Heritage, and Arts, said while meeting with a visiting delegation from People's Daily on October 14.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of President Xi Jinping's state visit to Fiji. Over the past decade, relations between China and Fiji have developed rapidly, yielding fruitful cooperation across various sectors, benefitting both countries.

On October 14, Vasu met with a visiting delegation from People's Daily. Minister Vasu first expressed deep gratitude for the cooperation projects proposed by President Xi during his 2014 visit to Fiji.

Vasu also reaffirmed Fiji's firm adherence to the one-China principle, emphasizing that there is but one China in the world, which is an undeniable basic fact.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, China has consistently supported Fiji on its path to prosperity and strength.

In November 2014, the two countries officially established a strategic partnership based on mutual respect and common development. Four years later, this partnership was upgraded to a comprehensive strategic partnership. Under the high-level strategic guidance, political mutual trust between the two countries has deepened, contributing positively to building a community with a shared future for mankind, the minister said.

Vasu highlighted that China's Global Civilization Initiative is a significant measure to promote exchanges and dialogue between world civilizations, and the Fijian government highly values this initiative. He praised China's profound cultural heritage and its commitment to world peace and respect for diverse cultures.

We look forward to further cooperation with China in cultural exchanges and learning within the framework of the Global Civilization Initiative, to promote greater understanding between our peoples, said Vasu.

He also welcomed the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly's adoption of China's proposal to establish the International Day of Dialogue Among Civilizations, expressing Fiji's willingness to work with China to implement the resolution and promote exchanges among different civilizations.

Vasu, who led a delegation to China's Zhejiang Province in December 2023, personally experienced the practical significance of the development strategies and plans formulated during Xi's tenure in Zhejiang.

"The achievements Zhejiang has made in improving people's living standards and promoting cultural heritage preservation and inheritance have provided us with valuable insights," said Vasu.

In recent years, cooperation between China and Fiji in cultural heritage protection has grown closer. Vasu mentioned that Fiji has established a national trust fund dedicated to managing and preserving the country's cultural heritage. For archaeological sites, the Fiji Museum conducts professional evaluations and classifications to carry out relevant preservation efforts.

Vasu emphasized that China's advanced technology and impressive results in the developmental preservation of cultural heritage offer us great guidance and support. Additionally, Fiji has increased investment in education by incorporating indigenous language courses as mandatory subjects in primary schools and electives in secondary schools. The Fiji Museum also offers a variety of educational programs to help students better understand and protect the country's cultural heritage.

China's rural revitalization strategy has invigorated economic development in rural areas, allowing farmers to share the benefits of growth. Fiji is committed to transforming its unique island cultural heritage into tourism resources, enabling villages and communities to gain economic benefits through the display of handicrafts and traditional culture, said the minister.

Fiji also seeks to strike a balance between cultural heritage protection and development, particularly by preventing the improper commercialization of indigenous traditions. He added that China's experience in legislative protection has provided Fiji with more ideas for strengthening safeguarding of traditional culture from legal perspective and enhancing local community incomes.

China and Fiji have also advanced together in green development strategies, jointly tackling the challenges of global climate change, adding new highlights to their bilateral relations. Vasu noted that Chinese companies are actively participating in the development of clean energy projects, such as solar power, which has accelerated Fiji's green energy transition and reduced reliance on traditional fossil fuels.

Moreover, China has provided significant agricultural technology assistance to Fiji, particularly in the transfer of Juncao technology, helping Fiji increase agricultural productivity and bolster its food security system.

These cooperation projects have not only contributed greatly to Fiji's comprehensive economic and social development but also provided valuable development experiences and models for other Pacific Island nations, said Vasu, adding that the friendship between China and Fiji has a long history, and the Chinese community, as an integral part of Fiji's multicultural society, has made positive contributions to the country's development and cultural diversity.

We look forward to further enhancing friendly exchanges between the peoples of both countries to lay a more solid foundation for China-Fiji relations, Vasu said.

SOURCE Global Times

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED