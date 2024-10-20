Russian Shell Completely Destroyed Residential Building In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 20, a private house was destroyed as a result of artillery shelling in the village of Zmiivka in the Kherson region.

This was reported in Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

“Today, at about 16:30, the Russian forces fired artillery at Zmiivka. One of the shells hit a residential building. It is completely destroyed,” the report says.

Another private house was damaged. No people were injured.

Enemy hits 11 settlements inregion: one killed, seven injured





As Ukrinform reported, the occupiers shelled Korabelny district in Kherson at night, there are damages in residential areas.

Photo: Kherson Regional Military Administration