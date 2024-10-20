Russian Shell Completely Destroyed Residential Building In Kherson Region
10/20/2024 10:09:56 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 20, a private house was destroyed as a result of artillery shelling in the village of Zmiivka in the Kherson region.
This was reported in Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
“Today, at about 16:30, the Russian Occupation forces fired artillery at Zmiivka. One of the shells hit a residential building. It is completely destroyed,” the report says.
Another private house was damaged. No people were injured.
As Ukrinform reported, the occupiers shelled Korabelny district in Kherson at night, there are damages in residential areas.
Photo: Kherson Regional Military Administration
