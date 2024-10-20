Disaster Recovery Centers Open In Indian River, Martin And St. Lucie Counties

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – FEMA has opened Disaster Recovery Centers in Indian River, Martin and St. Lucie counties to provide one-on-one help to Floridians affected by Hurricane Milton. Survivors of any of the storms can visit any center.

Survivors do not need to visit a center to apply for assistance. Survivors are encouraged to apply at DisasterAssistance or by downloading the FEMA App . FEMA does not distribute cash at Disaster Recovery Centers.

Center locations:

Indian River County

Intergenerational Recreation (IG) Center

1590 9th St. SW

Vero Beach, FL 32962

Hours: 8 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday-Sunday

Martin County

Martin County Fairgrounds, Buildings F&G

2616 SE Dixie Hwy.

Stuart, FL 34996

Hours: 7 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday-Sunday

St. Lucie County

Havert L. Fenn Center

2000 Virginia Ave.

Fort Pierce, FL 34982

Hours: 10 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

To find other center locations go to fema/drc or text“DRC” and a Zip Code to 43362. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.

Homeowners and renters are encouraged to apply online at DisasterAssistance or by using the FEMA App . You may also apply by phone at 800-621-3362. If you choose to apply by phone, please understand wait times may be longer because of increased volume for multiple recent disasters. Lines are open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to FEMA Accessible: Applying for Individual Assistance - YouTube .

For the latest information about Hurricane Milton recovery, visit fema/disaster/4834 . For Hurricane Helene recovery information, visit fema/disaster/4828 . For Hurricane Debby recovery information, visit fema/disaster/4806 . Follow FEMA on X at x/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook/fema .

