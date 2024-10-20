Women’S T20 WC Final: Late Onslaught By Halliday, Kerr Propels NZ To 158/5 Against South Africa

(MENAFN- IANS) Dubai, Oct 20 (IANS) Crucial contributions by Amelia Kerr, Brooke Halliday and Suzie Bates propelled New Zealand to 158/5 in 20 overs against South Africa in the final of the ICC Women's T20 at the Dubai International here on Sunday. Kerr scored 43, Halliday hammered a 38 off 28 balls while Suzie Bates scored 32 as New Zealand posted a decent total in their second-ever final in the event.

Georgia Plimmer and Suzie Bates, on the night she moved past Mithali Raj to reach the milestone for most appearances in Women's international (334), opened the innings for New Zealand and started off strong with the former scoring two boundaries off Marizanne Kapp's over.

However, her time at the crease came to a short conclusion as an attempted six over long-on in the second over saw the ball go straight to Sune Luus. Suzie was the next to depart after her shuffle across the stumps was caught by Nonkululeko Mlaba, who bowled her leg stump to give her side the important breakthrough.

Following a successful review, after the umpire had signalled not out, Nadine de Klerk removed the opposition captain for six runs to put their opponents under pressure. The Proteas did a great job of restricting NZ in the middle overs as not a single boundary was hit for 49 deliveries, between overs 5.4 and 13.5.

It was Halliday (38) who finally got things rolling and scored consecutive boundaries off Luus' over and went on to stitch a 57-run partnership with Kerr before Halliday was caught at deep backward square-leg by Anneke Bosch. Kerr continued the onslaught and scored consecutive boundaries in the 19th over but was dismissed on the penultimate delivery by Mlaba, the only bowler on the night to take multiple wickets when her shot found the fielder at mid-wicket.

With 16 runs off the final over, thanks to a six by Maddy Green, New Zealand set a target of 159 for the Proteas in what promises to be a thrilling chase.

“Anytime you go out there with Amelia, you know she's going to be calm and composed. Good to go out there with her. Really good crowd out there, and the fireworks.. get the heart going as well. Wasn't the easiest out there at times. It's hot and the bowling - moving on through the innings - is harder to face. Gets slower. Kind of my role I think. Trying to go out there and be proactive. Just trying to support Amelia out there who was struggling a little bit when I went out there. It's lower and slower, spin bowling is going to be key for us. Also changes of pace with seam bowling. Once we get through the powerplay and we get to keep four out, that's when we will see the perks of our total being 158,” Halliday told the official broadcaster in a mid-game interview.

New Zealand 158/5 in 20 overs (Amelia Kerr 43, Brooke Halliday 38, Suzie Bates 32; Nonkululeko Mlaba 2-31) against South Africa.