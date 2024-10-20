Three Soldiers Killed In Israeli Occupation Airstrike - Lebanese Army

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 20 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese announced on Sunday the death of three following an Israeli on southern Lebanon.

In a statement, the army confirmed that one of its military was targeted by an Israeli air raid on Ain Ebel-Hanin road in southern Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of 3 personnel.

Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported that Israeli forces launched intense on the towns of Ayta ash Shab and Tayr Debba, as well as the area between the towns of Barich and Maarakeh, and the Jroud Al-Hermel region in northwestern Lebanon.

The agency also noted that consecutive strikes hit areas west of the towns of Hanine and town of Sheheen, causing fires and significant damage to private property.

Lebanon has been experiencing heavy airstrikes across various regions since September 23, resulting in extensive human and material losses, and forcing hundreds of thousands to flee their homes. (pickup previous)

fz







MENAFN20102024000071011013ID1108799342