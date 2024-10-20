France In Discussion With Partners About Inviting Ukraine To NATO Immediately

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Paris is in talks with allies about the chance of inviting Ukraine to the bloc immediately, French Foreign Jean-Noel Barrot said on a visit to Kiev, Azernews reports citing TASS.

"As for Ukraine's invitation to NATO, we do not rule it out and are holding discussions on this issue with our partners," he said.

The day before, in an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper, Minister-Delegate for European Affairs at the French Foreign Benjamin Haddad said that Paris believes it is a priority to agree on Ukraine's official invitation to NATO.

He conceded that the process of joining the alliance could take a fairly long time. But, according to Haddad, the invitation is the first political signal that can be made right now. Barrot is on a two-day visit to Kiev.