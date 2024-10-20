France In Discussion With Partners About Inviting Ukraine To NATO Immediately
Date
10/20/2024 8:10:40 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Paris is in talks with NATO allies about the chance of inviting
Ukraine to the bloc immediately, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel
Barrot said on a visit to Kiev, Azernews reports
citing TASS.
"As for Ukraine's invitation to NATO, we do not rule it out and
are holding discussions on this issue with our partners," he
said.
The day before, in an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche
newspaper, Minister-Delegate for European Affairs at the French
Foreign Ministry Benjamin Haddad said that Paris believes it is a
priority to agree on Ukraine's official invitation to NATO.
He conceded that the process of joining the alliance could take
a fairly long time. But, according to Haddad, the invitation is the
first political signal that can be made right now. Barrot is on a
two-day visit to Kiev.
MENAFN20102024000195011045ID1108799300
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.