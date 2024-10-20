عربي


Chief Of Staff Meets Chief Of UK General Staff

10/20/2024 7:17:02 AM

Doha, Qatar: Chief of Staff of the armed forces HE Staff Lieutenant-General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit met with Chief of the General Staff of the United Kingdom HE General Sir Roland Walker, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed a number of topics of common interest along with military cooperation relations between the two sides and ways to enhance and develop them.

The meeting was attended by a number of senior officials and officers from both sides.

The Peninsula

