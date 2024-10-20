IUST To Host Two-Day Int'l Conference On Sirah Of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

The conference will feature several distinguished scholars including the Honorary Director of K. A. Nizami Centre for Quranic Studies, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Professor A. R. Kidwai, who will deliver the keynote address. Distinguished Visiting Professor at the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), Professor Jasser Auda, will have a special address during the conference. Professor M. Afzal Wani, Chairman of the Institute of Objective Studies, New Delhi, will br the Chief Guest, and Mufti Nazir Ahmad Qasmi, Shaykh al-Hadith at Darul Ulum Rahimiyyah in Bandipora, Kashmir, will be the Guest of Honour. Prof. Shakil A Romshoo, Vice-Chancellor IUST will preside over the inaugural function. IUST's strategic plan lays emphasis on creating a vibrant intellectual environment that fosters interdisciplinary research, dialogue, and a deeper understanding of diverse perspectives.

Professor G.N. Khaki, Director International Centre for Spiritual Studies, is the convenor of the conference. The Centre received a significant number of registrations for participation in the technical sessions, that include scholars from Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi University, Aligarh Muslim University, Jamia Hamdard, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Central University of Kashmir, and University of Kashmir. The conference being sponsored by a reputed local brand, Aarafh Foods and Spices, promises to be a significant academic and spiritual gathering, offering rich insights into the teachings of Prophet Mohammad صلى الله عليه وسلم and their relevance in fostering interfaith harmony.

