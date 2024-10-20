Cambodia raises USD26.3M from donations to support border infrastructure development

(MENAFN) Cambodia has successfully raised approximately USD26.3 million from charitable donations to support its border infrastructure development initiative, with the fundraising campaign set to conclude by the end of October. The announcement was made on Sunday, highlighting the significant contributions made by nearly 700,000 individuals since the launch of the Border Infrastructure Development Fund (BIDF) on August 26, 2024, by Prime Minister Hun Manet. The campaign focuses primarily on enhancing infrastructure along Cambodia's borders, particularly through the construction of a border ring road.



The funds collected through the BIDF will specifically be allocated for the development of infrastructure projects along the borders, with the border ring road being a top priority. The Prime Minister’s cabinet emphasized the importance of these contributions in facilitating better connectivity and infrastructure in the border regions. The fundraising campaign is set to close on October 31, 2024, encouraging any remaining potential donors to contribute before the deadline.



Prime Minister Hun Manet highlighted that since 1994, Cambodia has constructed approximately 1,300 kilometers of border ring road, which accounts for around 50 percent of the total planned length. He expressed a commitment to completing the remaining sections of this vital infrastructure within the next decade, with an estimated budget exceeding USD200 million. This project is seen as crucial for boosting trade and enhancing security along Cambodia's borders.



Cambodia shares borders with Vietnam, Laos, and Thailand, making the development of robust border infrastructure essential for improving regional connectivity and facilitating economic growth. The BIDF initiative reflects the government's proactive approach to mobilizing public support for infrastructure development and addressing the needs of communities located in border areas.

MENAFN20102024000045015839ID1108799238