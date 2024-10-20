Walmart, Target recall hundreds of frozen waffle products for potential listeria contamination

(MENAFN) Hundreds of frozen waffle products sold at major retailers like Walmart and Target are being recalled due to potential contamination with listeria bacteria, according to an announcement by the manufacturer, TreeHouse Foods. The voluntary recall was issued after routine testing at one of its plants indicated the possible presence of listeria. Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Canadian food regulators have been notified about the recall.



Listeria infections can range from mild symptoms such as fever and diarrhea to more severe conditions, particularly for vulnerable groups such as pregnant women, newborns, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The CDC estimates that around 1,600 people are infected with listeria annually in the U.S., with approximately 260 fatalities.



The recalled waffle products are sold under various brand names, including Walmart's Great Value, Target's Good & Gather, and private label brands from Food Lion, Kroger, and Schnucks. TreeHouse Foods has released a full list of the affected products.



While no illnesses related to the recalled waffles have been reported so far, TreeHouse Foods advises consumers to either dispose of the products or return them to the store for a refund.

