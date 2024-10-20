Kamala Harris 60Th Birthday: 5 Instances When She Targeted 78-Year-Old Donald Trump's Fitness

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kamala Harris, US Vice President and Presidential candidate, is celebrating her 60th birthday this Sunday. As she prepares for the 2024 presidential election against 78-year-old Donald Trump, former President and the nominee who is seeking a second term, Harris has made Trump's age and key themes in her campaign, highlighting her relative youth as an advantage.

In the weeks leading up to her milestone birthday, Harris has intensified her criticism of Trump, targeting his fitness, stability, stamina and mental acuity. With the election just weeks away, she has framed Trump's age and health as significant liabilities in the race for the White House. If re-elected, Trump would make history as the oldest US president, prompting Harris to position herself as a vigorous alternative and question his ability to meet the demanding responsibilities of the presidency. She has consistently spotlighted Trump's advanced age during her public appearances, including rallies and media interviews.

| US Election: Harris holds slim lead over Trump in 3 new national poll surveys

Over the past few days, Harris has seized on multiple opportunities to question Trump's fitness, raising concerns about his ability to handle the pressures of the office of the presidency.

Here's a look at five key instances when Harris took shots at Trump's age and fitness:

1. Following the release of her own medical records, which concluded she is in "excellent health," Harris accused Trump of lacking transparency regarding his health. During an event on October 13, Harris remarked,“Trump isn't being transparent with voters,” and posed pointed questions about his campaign tactics.“It makes you wonder, why does his staff want him to hide away? One must question, are they afraid that people will see that he is too weak and unstable to lead America?”

2. Harris after Trump 's town hall in Pennsylvania on October 15, where he notably shifted from answering questions to playing his favorite songs for nearly 40 minutes. Harris expressed concern on X, stating,“Hope he's okay,” and shared a video from her campaign that suggested Trump appeared“lost, confused, and frozen.”

| Harris calls out Trump's military record, fear-mongering tactics

3. The Vice President at a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, on October 16, labeled Trump "increasingly unstable and unhinged," particularly in light of his remarks about“the enemy from within”.

4. Harris's criticism intensified during an interview with Fox News' Bret Baier on October 17. She condemned Trump's threats to use the military against internal enemies, declaring,“Listen to me. Donald Trump is unfit to serve; he is unstable, dangerous, and people are exhausted with someone who professes to be a leader but spends full time demeaning and engaging in personal grievances. The American people are tired of that.”

| US Election 2024: Social media outrage over 100-year-old Jimmy Carter's voting

5. At a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on October 18, Harris focused on Trump 's campaign strategy, accusing him of "ducking debates and canceling interviews." She cited his campaign team's claims that his recent absences are due to exhaustion. "If he can't handle the rigors of the campaign trail, is he fit to do the job?” she asked the audience.“Being president of the United States is one of the hardest jobs in the world, and we really do need to ask if he's exhausted being on the campaign trail. That's a question he needs to answer.”

| Trump calls judge 'evil' after release of evidence in election interference case

With Election Day approaching in just a few weeks, the discussion about age and fitness is likely to stay a key topic in the campaign for Kamala Harris . Harris could emphasize the differences between herself and her Republican opponent. At 60, she she could present herself as the candidate full of energy, and mental clarity-qualities that stand in stark contrast to Trump's age and the vulnerabilities that come with it.