MBZUAI Launches Full Robotics Program

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Abu Dhabi – Asdaf News:

Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), the world's first graduate-level research university dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI), launched its full robotics program to tackle advanced challenges in robot learning, humanoid robotics, human-computer interacstion, and sensory awareness.

The program features ample research and teaching laboratories for experimentation with humanoid walking and autonomous robots. It addresses sectors such as agriculture, logistics, and and serves as a unique collaborative hub for faculty, researchers, students, and its partners from industry and government.

Founded in 2023, the robotics department at MBZUAI welcomed 18 students in August and is expected to grow to more than 15 faculty members over the next two years. Leading this expansion is Professor Yoshihiko Nakamura, professor and chair of the robotics department.

The department's research interests span areas such as deep learning, robot-assisted surgery, quadruped locomotion, precision agriculture, and environmental monitoring.

Before joining MBZUAI, Nakamura spent 33 years at the University of Tokyo and is a leading expert in humanoid robotics and human-robot interaction. Haddadin founded and directs TUM's Munich Institute of Robotics and Machine Intelligence (MIRMI), which is ranked among the world's top robotics and AI institutes.

