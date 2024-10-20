EF Hutton Announces Withdrawal Of Lawsuits By Joseph Rallo And David Boral

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EF Hutton LLC ("EF Hutton") a relationship-driven focused on growth issuers and their investors, announces that Principals Joseph Rallo and David Boral have withdrawn their lawsuits.

Mr. Rallo and Mr. Boral have mutually decided to take their businesses in different directions, with Mr. Boral retaining the broker-dealer and its holding company and Mr. Rallo retaining the EF Hutton brand, name, and trademark. Any public statements they made about each other as they worked through the separation of their business should not be viewed as a reflection on Mr. Rallo or Mr. Boral. Both Mr. Rallo and Mr. Boral are pleased to put their dispute behind them and move forward with confidence that their new, separate business ventures will be successful.

About EF Hutton

EF Hutton LLC is an investment bank headquartered in New York, NY, which provides strategic advisory and financing solutions to middle market and emerging growth companies. EF Hutton has a proven track record of offering superior strategic advice to clients across the globe in any sector, with access to capital from the USA, Asia, Europe, UAE, and Latin America.

EF Hutton is a leader on Wall Street, having raised over $16 billion in capital across more than 275 transactions through various product types. Since 2022, by deal count, the firm has been #1 in US IPO issuance and #1 in SPAC issuance, per Bloomberg and SPAC Insider. EF Hutton is one of the most active investment banks in the middle of the market space. For more information, please visit efhutton.com.

