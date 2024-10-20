Utter power outage strikes Cuba

(MENAFN) Cuba experienced a widespread blackout on Friday, plunging the entire island into darkness after a significant failure at one of its power plants. The Cuban Energy announced that the Antonio Guiteras Power Plant's malfunction led to the complete disconnection of the National Electrical System.



President Miguel Diaz-Canel emphasized the urgency of restoring power, stating that getting the grid back online was an "absolute priority" for the government. He assured citizens that authorities would work tirelessly to rectify the situation.



Videos and photos shared on social depicted life in Cuba coming to a standstill, with the blackout affecting public institutions, businesses, and everyday activities across the island. The outages began on Thursday evening, prompting Prime Minister Manuel Marrero to address the nation in a televised speech, which was delayed due to "technical troubles."



In his address, Marrero attributed the current energy crisis to the "intensification of the economic war and the financial and energy persecution by the United States." He argued that these restrictions have severely hampered fuel imports and disrupted the resources necessary to maintain the country's electrical infrastructure.



Cuba has long struggled with energy supply issues, facing rolling blackouts for months due to aging infrastructure and a decreasing supply of external fuel. A devastating fire in 2022 at the Matanzas oil storage facility further exacerbated the situation. This fire, ignited by an explosion from a lightning strike, destroyed approximately 40% of the nation’s main oil storage capabilities and has had lasting effects on Cuba’s energy sector.



As the island grapples with this latest crisis, the challenges of restoring power and addressing the underlying issues within its energy system remain paramount for the Cuban government and its citizens.

MENAFN20102024000045015687ID1108799163