Poland makes decisions to legalize homosexual partnerships

(MENAFN) In a significant move toward recognizing LGBTQ+ rights, the Polish has announced the introduction of two bills aimed at legalizing civil partnerships, including those for same-sex couples. Equality Katarzyna Kotula revealed the news via a post on social media, emphasizing the historic nature of this development for Poland, a nation deeply rooted in Catholic values.



For years, Poland has faced pressure from both the European Union and the United States to improve its stance on LGBTQ+ rights. Currently, the country recognizes civil and religious marriages but has consistently refused to acknowledge same-sex unions. However, the proposed bills mark a potential turning point in this ongoing struggle for equality.



Kotula shared that the draft laws have been sent for public and inter-ministerial consultations, indicating a collaborative approach that involves non-governmental organizations. "It’s official! The draft laws on registered partnerships have been sent for public and inter-ministerial consultations," she stated, holding the documents as she celebrated this milestone.



The legislation, proposed by Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s government, aims to establish "civil partnerships" that would allow adults, regardless of gender, to register their unions with local authorities. This would enable couples to manage joint property matters through notarized agreements, offering them legal recognition similar to that of traditional contracts.



While the bills represent progress, Kotula acknowledged the need for compromise regarding certain aspects of family law. Under the proposed legislation, individuals in a civil partnership would be allowed to participate in the care and upbringing of their partner’s children residing in the household. This includes making everyday decisions related to the child's welfare, provided that the biological parents do not object.



As the proposed bills move forward into inter-ministerial discussions and public consultations, they are set to be reviewed by the Polish parliament in Warsaw. This step marks a pivotal moment in Poland’s ongoing journey toward greater equality and acceptance for LGBTQ+ individuals, reflecting the tireless efforts of numerous LGBTQ+ organizations and civil society advocates over the years.



The potential legalization of civil partnerships in Poland not only signifies a shift in the country’s legal framework but also holds broader implications for societal attitudes toward LGBTQ+ rights and inclusion within this traditionally conservative nation.

