France To Give Ukraine 12 Caesar Self-Propelled Guns Acquired With Money From Frozen Russian Assets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) France will hand over to Ukraine's another 12 Caesar self-propelled artillery systems, bought with the funds derived from the immobilized Russian assets.

This was reported by Militarnyi , with reference to BFMTV , Ukrinform saw.

Minister of the Armed Forces of France, Sebastien Lecornu, said the transfer becomes possible thanks to the receipt of frozen Russian assets in the amount of EUR 300 million.

Thanks to these funds, the French of Defense is able to finance the purchase of 12 additional Caesar self-propelled guns from their producer, KNDS.

"France 'returned' EUR 300 million in interest from frozen Russian assets to acquire military equipment for Ukraine at the end of the year, including 12 new Caesar artillery systems," Lecornu said.

French2000 fighters to be equipped so that Ukraine gains edge over enemy - Umerov

The French Ministry of Defense noted that since early 2022, France has transferred 67 artillery systems to Ukraine, and by the end of 2024, this number will have reached 80, according to plan.

In addition, the minister emphasized that these funds will be enough for the purchase of additional 155-mm artillery rounds, Aster-30 anti-aircraft missiles, AASM high-precision bombs, as well as Mistral man-portable anti-aircraft missile systems, along with new missiles.

It is noted that KNDS will fulfill the said order much faster due to the increase in the artillery system production rate against the background of the rise in the total number of export orders. Nexter reported it had increased the monthly rate of Caesar production to six units, and is set to further increase it.

Sybiha explains importance of getting permissions to use Western long-range capabilities for strikes inside Russia

As part of the overall order from export clients, KNDS has a portfolio of orders for 353 Caesars. Among the largest customers are France (125 units ordered) and Ukraine (72 units ordered).

In addition to the European countries that ordered the French systems, a corresponding application was also placed by Armenia, which ordered 36 artillery systems (the Mk.1 variant).

As Ukrinform reported earlier, France will provide Mirage-2000 fighter jets to Ukraine as early as early next year, and is set to train Ukrainian war pilots.