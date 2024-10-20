ADA Launches Leadership Development Program For Ministry Of Economy Employees

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

ADA University has initiated a new "Development of Leadership Skills" programme in collaboration with the Training Centre of the Ministry of of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The programme, which began on October 17, aims to enhance strategic thinking, decision-making, planning, and management skills for 26 employees of the ministry.

During the opening ceremony, Aygün Hajiyeva, adviser to ADA University's vice-rector for academic affairs, discussed the university's Specialisation Programme, which focuses on human potential development. She highlighted that the initiative is designed to train internal leaders equipped with the knowledge and skills to benefit others.

Aida Ibrahimova, Chairperson of the Management Board of the Training Centre, emphasised the importance of modernising the management system to meet the current economic, social, and technological changes. She added that the programme would accelerate the professional development of ministry employees adapting to these shifts.

The two-month programme consists of seven modules, covering leadership skills, etiquette and protocol, team management, motivation, strategic planning, change management, negotiation, and public speaking. The interactive sessions will involve presentations, case studies, group work, and simulations. The programme will be taught by ADA University faculty and guest experts from both the public and private sectors, including members of the diplomatic corps.