(MENAFN) US Permanent Representative to Julianne Smith has accused China of actively supporting Russia in the ongoing Ukraine conflict, despite Beijing's attempts to present itself as a neutral party. Her remarks came during a press briefing on Wednesday, coinciding with the Pentagon's announcement of a new military aid package for Ukraine valued at $425 million. This package includes essential military supplies such as anti-aircraft missiles, artillery shells, and armored vehicles.



Smith stated that while China strives to project an image of neutrality regarding the war in Ukraine, the reality is quite different. “The PRC has picked a side. It has put its thumb on the scale, and it has opted to support Russia in its war in Ukraine,” she asserted. The envoy also claimed that China is facilitating Russia's efforts to evade sanctions by providing various dual-use components, which could be utilized for military purposes.



In response to these allegations, Chinese officials have consistently denied any material support to Russia. Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized that China remains committed to promoting peace talks and working towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict. During a recent meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the UN General Assembly, Wang accused the United States of employing smear tactics against China and using the Ukraine situation to foster antagonism and incite a division of global powers.



Tensions between the US and China have escalated, especially following Washington's decision to impose sanctions on over 400 entities and individuals, including those based in China. These sanctions were aimed at curtailing support for Russia amid ongoing accusations that it has been circumventing US-imposed restrictions.



The increasing rhetoric from both sides highlights the complex geopolitical landscape surrounding the Ukraine conflict and raises concerns about the potential for a broader confrontation involving major global powers. As the situation evolves, the interplay between US sanctions, Chinese relations with Russia, and ongoing military aid to Ukraine remains a critical focus for international observers.

