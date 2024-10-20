Ukraine plans on getting US tanks from unanticipated source

(MENAFN) In a significant move to bolster Ukraine’s military capabilities, Australia has announced it will donate the majority of its retired M1 Abrams tanks to Kiev, following persistent requests for military hardware from Ukrainian officials. The announcement comes after months of Ukraine seeking support from Canberra to aid in its defense against Russian aggression.



During a press conference in London, Australian Defense Industry Pat Conroy emphasized the country’s commitment to supporting Ukraine in achieving its goals to end the conflict on its own terms. Australia will be transferring 49 out of the 59 M1 Abrams tanks it retired in July, marking a notable contribution to Ukraine’s defense efforts. These tanks, specifically the older M1A1 models, will be replaced by 120 newer M1A2 models under a contract Australia finalized with the United States in January 2022.



The move to donate the tanks follows a concerning trend regarding the Abrams tanks previously supplied to Ukraine by the US. Reports indicate that more than half of the 31 Abrams sent to Ukraine in mid-2023 have been destroyed in combat, with at least one captured and displayed in Moscow, underscoring the urgent need for replacement hardware.



Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia, Vasily Myroshnychenko, has been vocal in his requests for the tanks since their retirement announcement. Previously, Australia opted to scrap its fleet of multi-purpose Taipan helicopters rather than donate them to Ukraine, while also selling retired long-range patrol vehicles and boats at auctions.



Retired General Peter Leahy, who served as Australia’s army chief from 2002 to 2008 and oversaw the introduction of the Abrams tanks, expressed confusion as to why the tanks had not been sent to Ukraine sooner. He remarked on their competence and reliability, stating, “Although we are retiring them, they are a very competent tank, they should be well-maintained, there are spare parts available, and the Ukrainians are very keen to get them.”



This decision by Australia highlights a growing international willingness to support Ukraine amid ongoing conflict, as allies seek to enhance Ukraine's military strength in its efforts to fend off Russian advances. The donation of the M1 Abrams tanks signifies a critical step in international military cooperation, reflecting the urgent needs of Ukraine’s armed forces on the ground.

