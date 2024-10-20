OQ8 and Oman Sail Launch the 4th Edition of the Al Nokheda Program with a Focus on Women and Youth Development

(MENAFN- Oman Sail ) Muscat, 20th October 2024: Duqm Refinery and Petrochemicals Industries Company (OQ8) and Oman Sail are proud to announce the launch of the fourth edition of the Al Nokheda program, coinciding with two significant national occasions—Omani Women’s Day on October 17th and Omani Youth Day on October 26th. This initiative underscores OQ8’s commitment to nurturing the talents of Oman’s women and youth while reaffirming its role as a proud Omani company driving national progress in line with Oman Vision 2040.



The Al Nokheda program is designed to empower both educators and students in Al Wusta, focusing on fostering essential communication and leadership skills. It includes a series of comprehensive soft skill workshops tailored to different groups, with a dedicated track for female students.



“By launching the Al Nokheda program, we are strategically investing in the future leaders of Oman. Equipping our youth and educators with critical leadership, communication, and decision-making skills is at the core of our commitment to driving progress in the industry. This program strengthens our vision of developing a talent pipeline that will ensure Oman’s continued leadership in the global energy sector,” said Saif Al Manji, Head of Value Creation.



Khamis Al Anbouri, Oman Sail’s Commercial Director, added, “We are excited to partner with OQ8 for yet another edition of the successful Al Nokhedha Initiative. Our leadership programs have made a significant difference by empowering young people nationwide, equipping them with valuable skills that can be applied as they approach graduation. This initiative provides an excellent chance to cultivate a growth mindset and impart essential tools for thriving both academically and professionally.”



OQ8 is hosting outdoor soft skill workshops from October 17th to 19th for male students in grades 10 and 11. These activities aim to develop leadership, decision-making, and environmental awareness among Oman’s youth, helping prepare the next generation of leaders.



To bolster female participation in the STEAM sector, a focused Al Nokheda program will be held from October 24th to 26th, in Duqm, specifically for female students in grades 10 and 11 from Al Wusta. This outdoor workshop aims to enhance leadership, communication, and teamwork skills while fostering an appreciation of Oman’s natural and cultural heritage. By providing a space for young women to grow their skills, OQ8 is actively contributing to the empowerment of future female leaders in Oman.



Additionally, the Al Nokheda Teachers Program will be conducted from October 22nd to 23rd , where 20 male and female teachers from Al Wusta will participate in a communication skills workshop. This program enhances classroom engagement and interaction by equipping teachers with advanced verbal and non-verbal communication techniques, supporting the broader aim of elevating educational standards across Oman.



OQ8 remains dedicated to supporting national goals and contributing to Oman’s growth by investing in human capital. The Al Nokheda program is a part of OQ8’s broader efforts to empower Omani women, youth, and communities, in alignment with the pillars of Oman Vision 2040.













MENAFN20102024006631014410ID1108799052