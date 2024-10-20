Pentagon Yet To Confirm Deployment Of North Korean Troops For Russian War Against Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he could not confirm reports that North Korea had sent to Russia ahead of their possible deployment to take part in the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by Reuters , Ukrinform saw.

"I cannot confirm those reports at this point in time. This is something that we will certainly continue to investigate," the head of the Pentagon said at a press in Naples.

According to Austin, such a move by North Korea would cause "concern" if the reports turned out to be true.

Sybiha calls on allies to up support for amid reports of Northentering Russia's war

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Friday, South Korea's National Intelligence Service reported that the North Korean regime h ad decided to send 12,000 troops to support Russia's war effort against Ukraine. The grouping includes nearly four brigades worth of manpower, including special operations forces.

According to the agency, Pyongyang began coaching its forces to Russia on October 8. During the first phase, about 1,500 North Korean soldiers arrived on four landing ships, accompanied by three Russian vessels.

Zelensky: Northn officers already training Russian soldiers in temporarily occupied territories

North Korean forces are currently stationed in Vladivostok, Ussuriysk, Khabarovsk, and Blagoveshchensk. According to South Korean intelligence, they have already been handed Russian military uniforms, firearms, and fake IDs.

On October 19, White House National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett said that, if Russia were indeed forced to turn to North Korea for manpower, it would be a sign of desperation, not strength.

According to Savett, the United States is currently investigating reports of North Korean soldiers' participation in Russia's war against Ukraine, adding that those reports cause concern.