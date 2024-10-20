Cyclonic Storm Likely To Form In Bay Of Bengal On Oct 23

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 20 (IANS) A cyclonic storm is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast on October 23, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here on Sunday.

The IMD sources also revealed that a low-pressure area is very likely to be formed in the Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours.

"Yesterday's upper air cyclonic circulation over central Andaman Sea lay over the north Andaman Sea in the early morning (0530 hours IST) and persisted over the same region in the forenoon (0830 hrs IST) of today, October 20, 2024. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is very likely to form over the East-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining the north Andaman Sea during the next 24 hours," said IMD on its official X account.

"It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression by October 22 morning and into a cyclonic storm by October 23, 2024, over the East-central Bay of Bengal. Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and reach the northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by October 24 morning," IMD also added.

Speaking to media persons, the Director General (DG) of IMD, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, on Sunday said that the sea conditions will remain rough under the influence of the system.

He also said that the wind speed will reach up to 45 km per hour by October 21 morning.

The wind speed is likely to further increase to 40-50 km per hour gusting up to 60 km per hour by October 21 evening.

The IMD DG noted that the wind speed will reach up to 65-75 km per hour in the central Bay of Bengal on October 23 morning.

"When the cyclonic system will reach the northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha-West Bengal coasts on October 24, the wind speed is likely to reach 100 to 120 kmph," Mohapatra said.

He advised the fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the Odisha coast until October 25 in view of the extreme weather situation due to the cyclonic storm.

The coastal states like Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal are likely to experience heavy rains due to the cyclone.

"The coastal areas of Odisha are likely to start witnessing rainfall from October 23 onwards. Odisha to experience maximum rainfall on October 24 and 25. Heavy to very heavy rainfall to occur at some places in Odisha while few places in the state to witness extremely heavy rainfall during the above period," Mohapatra added.