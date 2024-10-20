ZEN FILM PRODUCTIONS LAUNCHES A FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND SOCIAL MEDIA HORROR ANTHOLOGY SERIES “THE REEL FILES”, A MASTERCLASS IN CREATING FILMS WITH IMPACT

(MENAFN- Maika Global) October 17th, 2024: After the success of filmmaker and movie producer Zenofar Fathima’s long-awaited thriller escape room fictional TV series and the first of its kind in the world, Zee5 Global’s “Specter: Black Out” Season 1, Zenofar has now launched her new Instagram Reel exclusive series, The Reel Files.



With the launch of Reel Files, the new series will see a range of anthological short stories unfold in single locations, centered on not more than 1-3 characters and a dire situation that viewers are glad they have never found themselves in.

Viewers can also expect The Reel Files to be interlaced with a social commentary rooted in significant subjects and resonant moral dilemmas, showcasing Fathima’s known strong suit for activist filmmaking.



The first few episodes feature Fathima in the lead role, with future episodes set to feature budding GCC influencers, public figures, actors, and socialites.



Being a passionate filmmaker herself, Zenofar is looking forward to young talent who would like to be a part of this thrilling filmmaking challenge. Where participants can share and create a cinematic experience in a reel format under 60 seconds.



The submission has 1 month of deadline and has two categories- 18-25 years and 26 years and above.



The finalist shall be given a cash prize or in-kind prize, such as film equipment.



Zenofar, Chief Executive Officer of Indie film production house Zen Film Productions is a seasoned filmmaker with over 20 shorts on various topics such as COVID-19 and cyber-extortion in her filmography, returns to her short filmmaking origins with the all-new horror anthology which promises spooks and scares despite its episodes’ short runtime.



Speaking on the launch, Zenofar Fathima says, “The real art of filmmaking is made known when you have limited resources, limited locations, and a limited runtime to make an impact with your work. In more ways than one, The Reel Files is more than just another social media spectacle- it is a masterclass in creating films with impact, whether it concerns acting, writing, direction, cinematography, and more.”



She further adds, “The aim is to send chills down audience spines in 60 seconds, with a limited range of locations and in the typical vertical “Reels” format”. In particular, Fathima encourages her audiences, and especially filmmakers looking to create impact with their work with a limited amount of resources, to view The Reel Files with an eye to detail, paying attention to how the limited vertical frame has been used to tell a story”.







