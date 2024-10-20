Iran, Russia discuss methods of reaching oil, gas deals

(MENAFN) Iran's Ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, met with Russian Deputy Minister Pavel Sorokin to discuss enhancing cooperation across various sectors, particularly in implementing oil and agreements between the two nations. Jalali highlighted the productive negotiations that have taken place in recent months, focusing on Russian investments in Iran's oil fields and the potential for gas transfers and swaps from Russia to Iran.



Emphasizing the pivotal role of the Russian Energy Ministry in these discussions, Jalali urged for prompt arrangements to convene the next meeting of the Joint Economic Committee. He underscored the importance of advancing the bilateral relationship in energy cooperation, particularly given the strategic nature of the agreements being formulated.



Sorokin reciprocated by expressing his commitment to fostering collaboration in the energy sector, referencing the recently signed roadmap for technical and engineering cooperation. He identified key topics for future discussions, including the International North-South Transit Corridor (INSTC), transportation logistics, and investments in new oil fields in Iran, which he believes should be prioritized in upcoming Joint Economic Committee meetings.



The dialogue between Jalali and Sorokin reflects a shared interest in bolstering economic ties and optimizing the utilization of energy resources, which could potentially enhance both countries' positions in the global energy market.

