Iran declares expansion of cooperation with Tanzania in several key sectors

(MENAFN) Iran's Agriculture Minister Gholamreza Nouri Ghezelcheh recently announced the expansion of cooperation between Iran and Tanzania in several key sectors, including agriculture, petrochemicals, and tourism. This announcement came during his visit to Tanzania for the fifth Joint Economic Committee meeting, a significant event that had been postponed for several years. Ghezelcheh noted that the meeting is set to finalize and sign 11 documents covering various areas within both the governmental and private sectors, signaling a renewed commitment to enhancing bilateral relations.



Emphasizing the strategic importance of ties with Africa, Ghezelcheh referenced directives from Iran's leadership, stating that both the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the President have expressed strong support for fostering relations with African nations. He expressed hope that the signing of these cooperation documents would usher in a new phase in the relationship between Iran and Tanzania. During discussions with Tanzania’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Dennis Lazaro Londo, Ghezelcheh highlighted the potential for expanding economic ties and emphasized the cultural commonalities that exist between the two nations as a foundation for deeper collaboration.



The Iranian minister underscored the significance of prioritizing the joint committee meetings as a demonstration of Iran’s commitment to strengthening its relationship with Tanzania. He pointed out that this meeting marks the first joint committee session under the new government, which reflects Iran’s keen interest in developing ties with the African nation. In response, Lando acknowledged that the Iranian delegation’s visit is expected to pave the way for enhanced communication and collaboration between the two countries.



In a related development earlier this year, Iranian and Tanzanian tax officials signed a draft agreement aimed at eliminating double taxation on income taxes and preventing tax evasion. This agreement, facilitated by the presence of the Iranian ambassador to Tanzania, is part of ongoing efforts to solidify economic relations and promote investment opportunities between the two nations. With both countries actively working on various fronts to boost cooperation, the future looks promising for Iran-Tanzania relations.

