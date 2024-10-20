Galatasaray clinches 3-0 win against Antalyaspor to maintain League lead

(MENAFN) Unbeaten Turkish Super Lig leaders Galatasaray continued their impressive form with a commanding 3-0 victory over Onvo Antalyaspor on Saturday. The match saw standout performances from forwards Mauro Icardi and Victor Osimhen, the latter of whom showcased his skills with a spectacular bicycle kick during injury time. Argentine star Icardi was pivotal in the match, opening the scoring with a well-placed header in the first half before adding a second goal shortly after the break, bringing the tally to 2-0 in the 52nd minute.



Nigerian forward Osimhen, who joined Galatasaray from Italy's Napoli in September, sealed the victory with his eye-catching goal, further highlighting the team's attacking prowess. The win not only solidified Galatasaray's position at the top of the table but also extended their lead to seven points ahead of second-placed Samsunspor. However, the match wasn't without its challenges, as Galatasaray left-back Ismail Jakobs suffered an injury and had to be substituted during the game.



With 25 points from nine matches, Galatasaray is firmly in control of the league, while Samsunspor, who are set to host Fenerbahce on Sunday, sit in second place with 16 points. Fenerbahce currently has two matches in hand, adding an element of intrigue to the title race. Third-place Besiktas, with 17 points, will also be in action on Sunday as they prepare to take on Tumosan Konyaspor at home in Istanbul.



Looking ahead, Galatasaray will face a significant test in their next Super Lig fixture, as they prepare for the highly anticipated Istanbul derby against Besiktas on October 28. This match promises to be a thrilling encounter as both teams vie for crucial points in the competitive league landscape.

