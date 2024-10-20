Juventus narrowly triumphs over 10-man Lazio due to own goal

(MENAFN) Juventus narrowly triumphed over 10-man Lazio in a closely contested match on Saturday, with the game decided by a late own goal. The encounter, held at Turin's Allianz Stadium, took a pivotal turn when Lazio's defender Alessio Romagnoli received a red card in the first half for a foul on Juventus' Pierre Kalulu. This infraction occurred during a sliding tackle, as Romagnoli prevented Kalulu from having a clear goal-scoring opportunity, forcing Lazio to compete with just 10 players for the remaining 70 minutes of the match.



Despite enjoying a numerical advantage, Juventus found it challenging to convert their chances into goals throughout the match. The home side created several opportunities but struggled to break through Lazio's defense, which held firm under pressure. However, fortune favored Juventus in the dying moments of the game when Lazio's Spanish defender Mario Gila became the unfortunate protagonist. In the 85th minute, he failed to intercept a cross from Juventus left-back Juan Cabal, resulting in a clumsy own goal that ultimately secured a narrow victory for the hosts.



With this win, Juventus elevated their points total to 16, propelling them into second place in the league standings, level on points with Napoli, who leads the table due to a superior goal difference. Lazio, on the other hand, fell to fifth place with 13 points following the defeat. The match highlighted Juventus' resilience and ability to capitalize on their opponent's missteps, showcasing the fine margins that often dictate the outcomes in competitive league play.



Looking ahead, the league remains competitive, with Napoli set to visit Empoli in a Sunday match. Additionally, the defending champions Inter Milan will clash with Roma at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, as they aim to strengthen their position in the top tier of Serie A. Inter currently sits in third place, boasting 14 points, and will be eager to secure a win to keep pace with the leading teams.

