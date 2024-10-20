Russia, Ukraine conduct prisoner exchange involving 95 soldiers from each side

(MENAFN) On Friday, Russia and Ukraine successfully conducted a prisoner exchange involving 95 from each side, as confirmed by official reports. The exchange took place on October 18 and was facilitated by the mediation of the United Arab Emirates, highlighting the international efforts to ease tensions between the two countries.



According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the soldiers released during this exchange are currently located in Belarus, where they are undergoing medical and psychological care. This aspect of the process underscores the importance of providing necessary support for those who have endured the hardships of conflict.



Following their time in Belarus, the released personnel are expected to be transported back to the Russian Federation. Once there, they will receive further treatment and rehabilitation at specialized medical facilities operated by the Defense Ministry, ensuring they have access to comprehensive care.



This exchange marks a significant development in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, reflecting the complexities of war and the ongoing efforts to address the humanitarian aspects of the situation. As both sides continue to navigate their strained relations, prisoner exchanges serve as a reminder of the human cost of the conflict and the need for diplomatic interventions.

