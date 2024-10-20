Nigerian army announces killing of 101 terrorists over past week

(MENAFN) The Nigerian announced that it killed 101 terrorists over the past week during operations targeting Boko Haram, the Islamic State's West Africa Province (ISWAP), and other criminal gangs. Maj. Gen. Edward Buba, the Director of Defence Media Operations, confirmed that these military actions spanned various regions of the country, reflecting the government's ongoing efforts to combat and restore security.



Among the significant outcomes of these operations was the neutralization of a high-ranking commander. In addition to this, the military successfully rescued 157 individuals who had been held captive by the terrorists, demonstrating the army's commitment to safeguarding civilians and dismantling terrorist networks. Furthermore, 182 suspects linked to terrorist activities were arrested, contributing to the overall security efforts in the region.



The military's operations also resulted in the seizure of 71 weapons, two vehicles, and a large cache of ammunition, underscoring the arsenal available to these armed groups. This indicates a robust response by the Nigerian armed forces to combat the ongoing threats posed by terrorist organizations and criminal gangs, which have plagued the country for years.



Nigeria has long struggled with the persistent challenges of armed attacks, particularly from Boko Haram and ISWAP, especially in northern regions. Despite the introduction of the death penalty for kidnapping offenses, ransom abductions remain a common occurrence, targeting vulnerable communities, schools, and travelers. This highlights the complex security landscape in Nigeria, where efforts to curb violence must navigate deeply rooted socio-economic issues.

