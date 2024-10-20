Researchers suggest injecting 5 million tons of diamond dust to reduce global warming

(MENAFN) Injecting five million tons of diamond dust into the stratosphere each year could potentially reduce the Earth's temperature by 1.6 degrees Celsius, offering a novel approach to mitigate global warming, according to findings published on Science.org. This intriguing concept is inspired by historical instances where volcanic eruptions released smoke and particles that cooled the planet by creating a reflective layer in the atmosphere.



Researchers posit that diamond dust could effectively reflect sunlight, thereby reducing heat absorption and helping to combat rising global temperatures. This proposal is part of a broader exploration of controversial geoengineering strategies aimed at addressing climate change. Some of these strategies include introducing iron into oceans to stimulate algae growth and launching reflective mirrors into space to diminish solar radiation reaching Earth.



Among the geoengineering methods being studied is "stratospheric aerosol injection," which involves dispersing aerosols into the stratosphere to produce a cooling effect reminiscent of volcanic winters. This technique aims to mitigate the sun's impact on global temperatures by creating a layer that reflects sunlight back into space. Historically, volcanic eruptions have released vast amounts of sulfur dioxide into the stratosphere, leading to the formation of sulfate aerosols that caused notable cooling effects, such as the 0.5-degree drop in temperatures following the 1991 eruption of Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines.



While the concept of injecting sulfate aerosols into the atmosphere emerged as a potential solution, scientists have raised concerns about the environmental consequences. Artificially introducing sulfur could result in sulfuric acid rain, harm the ozone layer, and disrupt weather and climate patterns in the lower atmosphere. These risks highlight the complexities and uncertainties associated with geoengineering approaches to climate change, necessitating thorough research and careful consideration before implementation.

